Saints, city officials reach agreement to return fans to Superdome starting this weekend

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will begin allowing some fans to attend games at the Superdome starting this weekend.

The team announced Tuesday it reached an agreement with the city to distribute 3,000 tickets to season ticket holders for Sunday's game against Carolina. That number is expected to go to 6,000 for the next home games on Nov. 15 and 22, barring any major shifts in COVID-19 numbers.

The announcement throws a wrench in any potential plans to move Saints games to Baton Rouge, which was said to be a strong possibility last week.

Read the full statement from the team below.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell in partnership with the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a phased and deliberate pilot approach allowing fans to attend Saints games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, beginning with this weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Season Ticket Holders will have access to 3,000 tickets that will be distributed for the October 25th Carolina home game to be played at noon CT.

Barring any change in local health & safety guidelines as any additional changes to crowd size are only possible if current trends continue to remain stable then and only then will capacity increase to 6,000 fans for both the November 15th San Francisco and November 22nd Atlanta home games.

Capacity would then increase to 15,000 for the December 20th Kansas City and December 25th Minnesota home games, again barring any change in local health and safety guidelines. In addition, a limited number of tickets to satisfy player, team and other required NFL obligations was additionally approved for the remaining games.

In addition to monitoring compliance with all health and safety protocols at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Mayor Cantrell's office will also be strictly enforcing crowd gatherings throughout the Central Business District and French Quarter on game days to ensure all city regulations are being observed.

The Saints and Mayor Cantrell's office encourage all of our fans to wear your mask while in public, practicing good hygiene and maintaining social distance. It is imperative as noted that everyone do their part to make sure all of the progress made by our community in our fight against Covid-19 is not lost and we have no setbacks, this plan is based on creating a healthy and safe environment for our fans to arrive, enjoy and depart Saints home games safely.

The Saints want to thank the tremendous teamwork of Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Stadium Exposition Board, Scott Woodward and the LSU Athletics Department, ASM Global for their collaborative design of Venue Shield - the best stadium reactivation plan in the NFL, Ochsner Health, the National Football League and of course - Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her entire health and safety team.