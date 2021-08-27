79°
Saints-Cardinals game canceled Saturday due to Hurricane Ida

Friday, August 27 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The Saints announced Friday that the game is canceled. 

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced a change to the upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team said Friday that the kickoff time for its Saturday, Aug. 28 preseason finale in the Caesars Superdome has been moved from 7 p.m. CT to noon CT (official kickoff time is 12:02 p.m.).

The Saints say the reason for the shift is to allow sufficient time for "proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida."

The team made the decision after considering updates from the City of New Orleans, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, and the NFL.

