Saints beat Chargers 27-10 to wrap up preseason

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints finish up preseason with a win, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10.

The Saints first team offense got some reps tonight, as quarterback Jameis Winston went 4 for 4 throwing for 59 yards in his first action this his injury. Running back Mark Ingram finished with two rushing touchdowns, and wideout Jarvis Landry felt right at home with 2 receptions for 35 yards.

The Saints did have a scare with rookie left tackle Trevor Penning leaving the game in a chart. Coach Allen said it was a toe injury after the game.

The Black and Gold will now cut down to their 53 man roster on Tuesday and get ready to start the season against the Falcons on September 11th.