Saints announce signing of 2020 Draft class

The New Orleans Saints announced Monday that their 2020 draft class has been signed. Center/guard Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun, tight end Adam Trautman and quarterback Tommy Stevens all signed four year deals with the team.

The Saints are scheduled to report to training camp this week. Last week the team announced that all four of their preseason games were cancelled.

Ruiz was the Saint's first round draft choice (24th overall) out of Michigan and the club's first pick overall. The 6-foot-4, 316-pound Camden, N.J. native started 31-of-36 games during his three seasons (26 starts at center, five at right guard). A two-time All-Big Ten honoree (coaches second-team in 2019; coaches third-team in 2018), Ruiz declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season.

Baun was the first of New Orleans’ two third-round picks (74th overall) out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Brown Deer, Wis. native appeared in 39 games with 27 starts in three seasons and was the Badgers’ first consensus first-team All-America linebacker in school history in 2019. In his final season, Baun started all 14 games at outside linebacker while compiling 76 total tackles, two passes defensed, one interception returned for a touchdown and a career-high 12.5 sacks for a defensive unit that set a single-season school record with 51 sacks. He finished his career with 154 total tackles, 15.0 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Baun graduated in December, 2019 with a degree in retailing and consumer behavior.

Trautman, 6-5, 253, was the second of New Orleans' two third-round picks (105th overall) and a four-year contributor at Dayton, where he appeared in 44 games (40 starts). In 2019, the Williamsburg, Mich. native led the flyers in receiving with 70 receptions for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns while earning AP First-Team All-American honors, one of six different All-American selections he received that season. For his career, Trautman set school records for receptions (178) and receiving yards (2,295), while hauling in 31 touchdowns.

Stevens, 6-foot-5, 235 was New Orleans' seventh-round draft choice (240th overall) who spent his graduate transfer season at Mississippi State after graduating from Penn State in December, 2018 with a degree in telecommunications. In his lone season at Mississippi State, the Indianapolis, In. native started all nine games he appeared in while completing 60.2 percent (97-of-161) of his passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns with only five interceptions (136.9 rating). Stevens also added 381 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 83 attempts. In his three seasons at Penn State, Stevens appeared in 20 games for the Nittany Lions primarily as a rushing and receiving threat, carrying 76 times for 506 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 62 yards and ten touchdowns.