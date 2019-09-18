Saints adopting two-quarterback gameplan as Brees undergoes surgery Wednesday

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Head Coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday that he is not settling on a single number one quarterback as his team prepares to take on the Seattle Seahawks without Drew Brees.

When asked about the void left by the injured Brees, Payton said his offense would take on a two-quarterback scheme incorporating both Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.

Bridgewater, a one-time Pro Bowler before his career-altering injury, has been the dedicated back-up to Brees for some time. But Hill, the third-string QB, has carved out his own niche as a human Swiss army knife for the offense. Payton would not say which of the two would actually be the starter come Sunday but hinted that we could see a fair amount of play from both of them.

I asked Sean Payton about if he has to limit Taysom Hill's usage in other positions now that he's the No. 2 QB. His response: "You're assuming he's the No. 2." — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) September 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Brees is undergoing surgery on his injured throwing hand in Los Angeles Wednesday. Payton declined to give a timeframe for his possible return.