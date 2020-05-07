76°
Saints' 2020 games include 4 prime time match-ups; see the full schedule here

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS -  The Saints' 2020 schedule will include four prime time games, including one against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

The Saints will open the season at home against the Tampa Buccaneers, one of two regular-season meetings planned between quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Among the other highlights from New Orleans' schedule is a Sunday night game in week 3 against the Packers and another Sunday night match-up week 9 at Tampa Bay.

Other games sure to drum up national interest include a Dec. 20 meeting with the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs at the Superdome and a 3:30 p.m. home game against the Vikings on Christmas Day.

You can see the full regular season schedule below.

