73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints 24 - Texans 21 | 4th quarter

49 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2019 Sep 9, 2019 September 09, 2019 8:06 PM September 09, 2019 in Sports
Source: WRBZ
By: WBRZ Sports Staff

NEW ORLEANS- The Saints kicked off their season against the Houston Texans Monday night trying to end a 5-game losing streak in season openers.

Houston jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after leading a 7-play 94 yard drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown run from Deshaun Watson.

Stay tuned for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days