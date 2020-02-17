'Saint' Nancy Parker honored by Krewe of King Arthur

NEW ORLEANS - Over the weekend, the Krewe of King Arthur honored Fox 8 News' former anchor Nancy Parker by deeming her New Orleans' newest saint, and unveiling a float with a portrait-like caricature of parker with a halo over her head.

It's the second time this Mardi Gras season that "Saint Nancy Parker" has been recognized.

A float memorializing her was also included in Rex's parade.

The Krewe of Nyx, which will roll on Wednesday, also has created a signature throwing that will honor Parker. Before her death, she'd been selected as the Krewe's grand marshal for 2020.

Parker died, who died in a small plane crash in August 2019.