'Saint' Nancy Parker honored by Krewe of King Arthur

2 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, February 17 2020 Feb 17, 2020 February 17, 2020 7:19 AM February 17, 2020 in News
Source: NOLA.com
By: Quinci Hayward
NEW ORLEANS - Over the weekend, the Krewe of King Arthur honored Fox 8 News' former anchor Nancy Parker by deeming her New Orleans' newest saint, and unveiling a float with a portrait-like caricature of parker with a halo over her head. 
It's the second time this Mardi Gras season that "Saint Nancy Parker"  has been recognized.
A float memorializing her was also included in Rex's parade.
The Krewe of Nyx, which will roll on Wednesday, also has created a signature throwing that will honor Parker. Before her death, she'd been selected as the Krewe's grand marshal for 2020. 
Parker died, who died in a small plane crash in August 2019.

