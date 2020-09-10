Safety guidelines in place at BREC football stadiums in anticipation of high school football

BATON ROUGE - Local high schools will have players on the field for the first football games of the season, but it's won't be your traditional game for spectators.

While the gridiron action will look the same, game day in the BREC stands will look a bit different.

"I will say it will look a lot better than cardboard cut-outs at a baseball game, but it will look different. Hopefully that doesn't mean it won't be enjoyable for the athletes when they get out there, and for the fans that are able to attend the game," Brandon Smith with BREC said.

Smith says the guidelines are especially important at football games. Social distancing will be required in both Olympia and Memorial stadiums, and attendants will direct people to their seats.

A capacity limit, which he says the LHSAA has not yet set in stone, will be in place.

"Groups that are smaller than 10, they can be there if they're all family members. In between those groups will be the six-foot distancing requirements but also skipping a row in each of the seating venues," he said.

Smith says a limited menu is to be expected at concessions, and masking up is likely.

"We're still seeing how masks are going to play a role in this. I'm sure there will be a mask mandate. We just have to see exactly where that's going to be located, whether that's in the seats themselves or just around the concourse area."

As players prepare for kickoff, the top priority remains safety for all in attendance.

Smith says high school football games could begin as early as Oct. 1.