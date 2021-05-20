Latest Weather Blog
Safety fears rein in march for immigrant driver licenses
PROVIDENCE - Immigrants and their advocates are planning to march through a cluster of Rhode Island cities this weekend to push state leaders to allow driver's licenses for people in the country illegally.
But in a move that reflects the fragility of their cause during a national backlash against illegal immigration, they're avoiding the places where they need the most support: predominantly white suburbs home to the elected representatives who dominate the state's General Assembly.
The Coalition for Safer Rhodes says it abandoned plans for an unprecedented dayslong march across the state. Organizers say they've experienced hostility and name-calling while trying to explain their cause in suburban areas and don't want to endanger the safety of marchers.
The march is scheduled to cross through the communities of Central Falls, Pawtucket and Providence on Sunday.
