Safe Place Selfie Day 2021

This year, Safe Place Selfie Day is happening on Wednesday, April 7 as an effort by the National Weather Service to promote and teach severe weather safety. Be prepared, not scared!

Here's how it works:

Step #1: Identify your safe place.

You can keep you and your family safe in a tornado warning or any storm with strong winds by sheltering in a safe place.

In the event of a tornado warning, a brick-and-mortar building will be the safest place (avoid mobile homes). The safe spot should be on the lowest level in the most interior room with no windows. Bathrooms, pantries, and closets can be good safe place options if there is no basement.

Step #2: Go to your safe place!

Gather up your children and pets and take a selfie! Make sure everyone in your household knows where the safe place is and can get to it in the event of a tornado warning.

Step #3: Post your selfie!

Post your selfie with the #SafePlaceSelfieDay and challenge your friends and family to do the same.

When severe weather strikes we have to move fast. Take time now to review your safety plan and teach your kids what to do to keep themselves safe. Be prepared, not scared.

