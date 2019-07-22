Sadie Roberts-Joseph laid to rest Monday

BATON ROUGE- Community members came together Monday to honor beloved Baton Rouge icon Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

Services began at 10 a.m. at Living Faith Christian Center on Windborne Ave. Attendees are asked to wear either black or African print clothing.

The body of Ms. Sadie Roberts-Joseph has arrived to Living Faith Christian Center ahead of her funeral service at 10a @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/KHI9phbtVR — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) July 22, 2019

Authorities say Roberts-Joseph was killed by a convicted sex offender living at a property she owned. Ronn Bell was charged with first-degree murder.

Tributes for the civil rights icon have already started. Over the weekend, city-parish and faith-based leaders came together for a rally to call for peace and unity over violence and division. The Save Our Cities March and Rally is an annual event held by the World Link of Churches and Businesses. Saturday's event was held in honor of Roberts-Joseph.

Over in north Baton Rouge, Roberts-Joseph is being immortalized with a memorial. The Wall Project, Building Baton Rouge, and EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Youth Workforce Experience Program have teamed up to create a mural at the corner of Plank Road and Pawnee Street.