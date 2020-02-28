Sadie Roberts Joseph African-American historical museum vandalized

BATON ROUGE- Sadie Roberts Joseph's historical museum was vandalized less than two weeks after her black history month tribute.

The Baton Rouge community activist founded the Baton Rouge Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History in 2001.

Nearly a year after her tragic murder, she was honored at BREC's Black History Month Celebration less than two weeks ago on Feb. 18, 2020.

Hundreds of people joined to commemorate Roberts-Joseph’s life by continuing to preserve history, just as she did her whole life.

Friday evening, WBRZ received photos showing a defaced graphic at the museum, which is now run by her son Jason Roberts.

The painted beams with historical information were spray-painted with racist sentiments.

The exhibit shows the total population, the total number of enslaved people and the number freed from slavery.

The vandal used spray paint to cross out the words "Total # Enslaved" and replaced it with "Not Enough."