76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

S.C. officials investigate photos of gator forced to drink beer

2 years 1 month 5 days ago Friday, May 26 2017 May 26, 2017 May 26, 2017 2:43 PM May 26, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA - South Carolina wildlife authorities are investigating after photos circulated online showing beer being poured down a young alligator's throat.

State Department of Natural Resources Kyndel McConchie says charges are expected on Friday.

It's unclear what the charges will be, but alligators are federally protected animals. State law makes it illegal to feed an alligator or capture one without a permit.

McConchie says the animal is clearly not being handled properly, as the photos show the gator's neck being tightly squeezed. One photo shows smoke being blown into the gator's mouth.

She says the agency was alerted Thursday about the photos circulating on Snapchat and Facebook.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head Island reports the gator was in Beaufort County.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days