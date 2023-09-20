68°
Ryan tells GOP lawmakers he won't defend Trump

6 years 11 months 1 week ago Monday, October 10 2016 Oct 10, 2016 October 10, 2016 11:22 AM October 10, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

WASHINGTON - Speaker Paul Ryan is telling congressional Republicans that he won't defend Donald Trump now or in the future and will spend the next month defending his party's House majority.

The Wisconsin Republican is holding a conference call with GOP lawmakers. Many of them are worried that their party's presidential candidate is hurting their chances of winning re-election and is threatening their majority control of the House.

One person involved in the call says Ryan has not withdrawn his support for Trump, but has said he won't defend him, either. Instead, he'll campaign for GOP congressional candidates.

Another says Ryan has told lawmakers that he won't campaign with Trump. And he is advising GOP candidates "to do what's best for you in your district."

