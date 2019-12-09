Ryan Sharpe, accused of killing three, slated to stand trial this week

EAST FELICIANA – A plea deal was in the works for accused serial killer, Ryan Sharpe, but officials are saying it's now off the table.

This means Sharpe's trial will begin this week with jury selection beginning as soon as Tuesday.

Sharpe was accused of two murders in East Feliciana Parish, as well as one attempted murder.

Authorities say Sharpe called police and admitted to the shootings.

He pleaded not guilty by way of insanity, saying the shootings were meant to fill hunting tags, which he claimed were issued to him by the government.

But Sharpe was evaluated by three mental health professionals who each deemed him competent enough to stand trial in East Feliciana and in Baton Rouge, where he’s accused of the murder of former BREC Commissioner, Caroll Breeden.

That trial is scheduled to take place next year, but the proceedings first need to play out in Clinton.

If convicted of the murders of 62-year-old Thomas Bass and 48-year-old Brad Defranceschi of Clinton, Sharpe faces life in prison.

Sharpe was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning, but in a last minute change, authorities say Sharpe will appear in court, Tuesday.