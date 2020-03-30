Ryan Palmer donates to charities impacted by PGA Tour cancellations

Image via New York Times by Ross Kinaird

NEW ORLEANS- Ryan Palmer is helping charities impacted by the canceled PGA Tour events.

So far, 9 golf tournaments have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic,

Palmer and his team announced on Twitter Monday that they will be donating $20,000 to the events he was set to take part in- that includes the Zurich Classic.

Hey everyone! My team and I have set up a platform to help charities who are being effected due to the cancelled @PGATOUR events. Please visit https://t.co/icK6l5wF7g to learn more and join the @PGATOUR community in helping out. @prosforapurpose pic.twitter.com/XpL5YMgXqk — Ryan Palmer (@RyanPalmerPGA) March 30, 2020

"There are numerous charities out there behind each and every one of these events. Many of them support underserved children who need our help now more than ever," Palmer says in the video.

Palmer is calling on the rest of the golf community to lend a helping hand.

For donation information, click here.