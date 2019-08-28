74°
RV overturns, bursts into flames on Siegen Lane

2 hours 17 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 August 28, 2019 9:19 PM August 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An RV overturned late Wednesday night on Siegen Lane, prompting a temporary closure of the roadway as it went up in flames.

The wreck happened around 9 p.m. on Siegen Lane near Cloverland, located across from Rooms To Go Furniture. Video from the scene shows a charred RV turned on its side. St. George Fire was called to assist.

It's still unclear what caused the incident, or if anyone was hurt.

Officials reopened the road to traffic before 10 p.m.

