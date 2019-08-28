74°
RV overturns, bursts into flames on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - An RV overturned late Wednesday night on Siegen Lane, prompting a temporary closure of the roadway as it went up in flames.
The wreck happened around 9 p.m. on Siegen Lane near Cloverland, located across from Rooms To Go Furniture. Video from the scene shows a charred RV turned on its side. St. George Fire was called to assist.
It's still unclear what caused the incident, or if anyone was hurt.
Officials reopened the road to traffic before 10 p.m.
