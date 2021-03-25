Rutgers makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for students and staff

NEW JERSEY - Starting with their Fall 2021 semester, Rutgers University will require students and employees to get a coronavirus vaccine.

All students, faculty, and staff who want to be at the university in the fall must be fully vaccinated and provide proof, the school announced Thursday. Students enrolled fully online, or with health or religious conflicts, will be exempt.

The announcement from the university's president said the benefits of mandating the vaccine include more face-to-face courses, on-campus events, and expanded dining and recreation options.

Rutgers has been approved by the State of New Jersey to offer on-campus administration of the vaccine when supplies become available.