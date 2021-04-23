Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny announces end to hunger strike

Alexey Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been in and out of jail more than ten times since 2011, but during his most recent jail stint, the Kremlin critic garnered even more international attention by going on a weeks long hunger strike.

According to CNN, on Friday morning, the 44-year-old activist announced an end to a hunger strike that began on March 31.

Navalny shared the news days after he was transferred to a prison hospital for deteriorating health.

"I do not withdraw the requirement to admit the necessary doctor to me -- I am losing sensitivity in parts of my arms and legs, and I want to understand what it is and how to treat it, but taking into account the progress and all the circumstances, I am starting to get out of the hunger strike," Navalny said in a message shared by his team on Instagram.

A lawyer and father of two children with his wife Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny was poisoned after speaking out against Russian leaders. He told the public that the incident was an attack orchestrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of Russia's Federal Security Service.

After this declaration, Navalny was detained and eventually sentenced to over two and a half years in prison.

His incarceration has sparked protests in Russia, and outrage among certain international civil rights organizations.