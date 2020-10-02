64°
Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, offers sincere support to President Trump
As of 5:15 a.m., Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended wishes of a speedy recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, and expressing “sincere support in this difficult moment,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday.
The President used Twitter to announce he and First Lady Melania Trump's COVID diagnosis early Friday.
The Kremlin says Putin sent the President a telegram saying, “I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”
For most of the pandemic, the Russian leader has followed a work-from-home regimen that's kept him isolated from large gatherings.
This is in sharp contrast to President Trump's whirlwind schedule, which some have criticized as unhealthy amid a pandemic. And the Kremlin has taken extreme measures to guard the health of the man who has run Russia for two decades.
According to CNN, Putin's primary base during the pandemic has been Novo-Ogaryovo, his residence outside Moscow, where he's been running the affairs of state largely by videoconference.
