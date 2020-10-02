Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, offers sincere support to President Trump

As of 5:15 a.m., Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended wishes of a speedy recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, and expressing “sincere support in this difficult moment,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday.

The President used Twitter to announce he and First Lady Melania Trump's COVID diagnosis early Friday.

The Kremlin says Putin sent the President a telegram saying, “I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”

For most of the pandemic, the Russian leader has followed a work-from-home regimen that's kept him isolated from large gatherings.

This is in sharp contrast to President Trump's whirlwind schedule, which some have criticized as unhealthy amid a pandemic. And the Kremlin has taken extreme measures to guard the health of the man who has run Russia for two decades.