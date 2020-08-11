Latest Weather Blog
Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated.
Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well.
Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.
Russia is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine.
Many scientists in the country and abroad have been skeptical, however, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools prepared and optimistic as students log-in to first week of...
-
La. reports 4th death tied to child illness possibly linked to COVID-19
-
Denham Springs restaurant defying mask mandate served shut-down order Monday
-
Boy Scouts to be heavily affected by no football season
-
Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring