80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Russell Gage, BR native and former Tiger, feeling 'great' after suffering concussion during NFL playoff game

1 hour 6 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, January 17 2023 Jan 17, 2023 January 17, 2023 1:45 PM January 17, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The final game of the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend screeched to a halt Monday night after Russell Gage, a Baton Rouge native and former LSU Tiger, went down with a concussion late in the fourth quarter. 

Gage, who plays at wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was carted off after team personnel spent several minutes tending to him on the field. It came after a Dallas Cowboys defender collided with the back of Gage's helmet during a play. 

Gage appeared to be conscious as he was taken off the field. On Tuesday, he tweeted an update saying that he was "doing great" after spending the night in a hospital.

Trending News

It was later determined Gage suffered a concussion along with a neck injury from the hit. The Buccaneers reported Gage had movement in all of his extremities and was undergoing additional tests Tuesday. 

The teams played out the final minutes of the game after Gage was carted away, with Dallas eliminating the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers from the playoffs.

The scary scene comes exactly two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game, which was suspended that night and ultimately canceled. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in that game and was released from the hospital days later amid a nationwide outpouring of support.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days