Rural organizations interested in gov funding offered second opportunity to apply

US Dept. of Agriculture building

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that it is allowing more state, local, and government entities to apply for funding under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program.

Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand explained why this second opportunity to request financial assistance for such programs was implemented, saying, “Due to the COVID-19 National Emergency, USDA is providing an additional window for those who cannot complete applications prior to the first application deadline.”

“This action will provide more time for applicants to complete their funding requests. Access to distance learning and telemedicine makes it easier for thousands of rural residents to take advantage of health care and educational opportunities without having to travel long distances or be among large groups of people.”

Interested applicants must apply online at grants.gov beginning April 14, 2020, and are due no later than July 13, 2020.

Paper applications will not be accepted. Additional information on how to apply will be available on grants.gov on April 14.

Those interested in applying under the first application process can still do so by mail or online. The deadline to complete these applications is April 10.

Rural Development was provided an additional $25 million in the CARES Act for the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program.

In the coming weeks, the USDA will make a separate announcement to let the public know when these funds are available.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.