Ruptured gas line closes street in Downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Hazmat crews closed streets in downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday as they investigated a possible gas leak.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson Curt Monte said an 'all clear' was issued just after 1:30 p.m.
North 4th Street was closed northbound near the Chase building due to the ruptured gas line.
There were no injuries.
