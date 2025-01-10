Ruptured gas line closes street in Downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Hazmat crews closed streets in downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday as they investigated a possible gas leak.

Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson Curt Monte said an 'all clear' was issued just after 1:30 p.m.

North 4th Street was closed northbound near the Chase building due to the ruptured gas line.

There were no injuries.