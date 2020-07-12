82°
Latest Weather Blog
Runoff election needed for BR city court, district court judges
BATON ROUGE - Voters in parts of East Baton Rouge had to decide on two judges for different courts: A local, city court judge and also an area judicial district judge.
For the 19th Judicial District Court bench election, four people were vying for the position. The results: Yvette Alexander and Tiffany Foxworth enter a runoff.
For the city court position, five people were vying for the position. The results: Johnell Matthews and Whitney Higginbotham Greene enter a runoff.
Click here for all results for elections in East Baton Rouge Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sunday
-
Masks required in La. as of Monday; Bars to close after this...
-
Despite scorching hot temperatures residents still enjoy being outside
-
New modifications coming to BRPD units
-
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces mask mandate for majority of residents staring...