82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Runoff election needed for BR city court, district court judges

7 hours 42 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2020 Jul 11, 2020 July 11, 2020 7:42 PM July 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Voters in parts of East Baton Rouge had to decide on two judges for different courts: A local, city court judge and also an area judicial district judge.

For the 19th Judicial District Court bench election, four people were vying for the position.  The results: Yvette Alexander and Tiffany Foxworth enter a runoff.

For the city court position, five people were vying for the position.  The results: Johnell Matthews and Whitney Higginbotham Greene enter a runoff.

Click here for all results for elections in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days