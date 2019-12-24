60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Running car stolen with 4-year-old boy inside; boy safe

Tuesday, December 24 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A running car was stolen with a 4-year-old boy inside, but the child was found safe in the car, which was abandoned about five blocks away, New Orleans police said Tuesday.

Police spokesman Juan Barnes said the child’s father left the boy in the running car while he visited relatives, and a teenager apparently drove off in it.

The unidentified youth is wanted on a kidnapping charge.

The boy’s father was not cited for leaving the child in the car, Barnes said. He said he did not have any other details about the incident.

