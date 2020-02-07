Runnels disbanding high school classes after this school year; other grades unaffected

BATON ROUGE - Runnels private school says it's ending all high school courses at the end of the current school year.

The school released a statement Friday afternoon confirming that low enrollment has ultimately prompted it to close down its high school operations. The preschool, elementary school, and middle school grades will be unaffected by the decision.

You can read the full statement from the school below.

"As you know, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to close our high school at the end of this school year. The preschool, elementary school, and middle school grades are not affected by this decision.

In spite of great efforts to keep the high school open, the enrollment in that division made it impossible. I feel that Runnels is a wonderful gift to parents and students in our community and that the loss of our high school will be deeply significant.

The faculty and staff are united in their commitment to make this high school year an exciting and memorable experience. The Junior Class Ring Ceremony, Prom, Festival of Arts, Senior Stroll, and Senior Sunset will go on as usual, and we can’t wait to applaud our seniors on commencement day.

We sincerely thank all the parents, grandparents, alumni, faculty and staff members, students, and friends of our school who offered their support and we look forward to working with them as our school looks to the future."