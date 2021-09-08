Runaway teen's death ruled a homicide

PONCHATOULA - The death of a runaway teenager from Houma found dead in a wooded area of Tangipahoa Parish has been ruled a homicide, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Taysia Folse, 14, was found dead in a secluded area east of Ponchatoula after a driver spotted her body in July.

"Detectives officially ruled [Folse's death] a homicide, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said August 25.

The department shared a sketch of a "recent" tattoo found on Folse's left arm, asking anyone who recognizes the artwork to come forward. Detectives believe it will help in the investigation.

"Anyone who may recognize the artwork of the tattoo is asked to please come forward," detectives said.

The New Orleans Police Department first reported Folse missing Feb. 20, 2021.

Anyone with information on her death and disappearance is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150.