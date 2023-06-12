86°
Runaway teen from Hammond may be in Walker, authorities say
HAMMOND - A teenager who ran away from home may be in the Walker area, deputies said Monday afternoon.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Hayden Cordray was last seen at her Hammond home on Saturday night.
Deputies say she is believed to be in the Walker area of Livingston Parish. Anyone who knows where Hayden is should call (985) 902-2046.
