86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Runaway teen from Hammond may be in Walker, authorities say

1 hour 52 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, June 12 2023 Jun 12, 2023 June 12, 2023 5:20 PM June 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - A teenager who ran away from home may be in the Walker area, deputies said Monday afternoon. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Hayden Cordray was last seen at her Hammond home on Saturday night. 

Trending News

Deputies say she is believed to be in the Walker area of Livingston Parish. Anyone who knows where Hayden is should call (985) 902-2046. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days