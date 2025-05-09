69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Runaway Ponchatoula 16-year-old found safe

1 hour 54 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 11:18 AM May 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old has been found safe as of 11:20 a.m. Friday. 

PONCHTOULA — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old with a heart condition, who they believe to have run away.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days