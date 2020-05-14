Latest Weather Blog
Rum House permanently closing Baton Rouge location amid 'devastating' impact from virus
BATON ROUGE - The Rum House will not reopen its doors in Baton Rouge after taking a massive hit to its business during the coronavirus outbreak.
On Thursday, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it would not reopen in any capacity when the stay-at-home order lifts this weekend. The post suggests the business could not sustain itself after feeling the effects on the pandemic for more than a month.
"It is with deep sadness we announce The Rum House of Baton Rouge will not be able to re-open it’s doors. Like most small businesses and many in the restaurant industry, the impact of COVID 19 Pandemic has been devastating. We are incredibly grateful to our Baton Rouge staff for their service and thankful to all our customers for their patronage over the last 6 years. We have greatly enjoyed and will sincerely miss being part of the Baton Rouge community. May we all find the strength and resolve needed to make it through these challenging times. Stay safe Baton Rouge."
Many restaurants were able to stay open during the stay-at-home order but have limited offerings to take-out orders since late-March. Businesses will be able to reopen indoor seating, albeit in a limit capacity, starting this weekend.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge nurse reunites with family 7 weeks after leaving to fight...
-
LSU's Beach Volleyball team plans for upcoming season following pandemic
-
La churches prepare for unique services amid state's reopening
-
State officials address privacy concerns ahead of enhanced contact tracing
-
With in-person services set to resume, houses of worship prepare plans to...
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith