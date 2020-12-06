52°
Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, says Trump

2 hours 30 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, December 06 2020 Dec 6, 2020 December 06, 2020 3:04 PM December 06, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Zandria Thomas

President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

