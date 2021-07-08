Rudy Giuliani's law license now suspended in both New York, Washington DC

Rudy Giuliani

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has already had his law license suspended in New York and now it's also been suspended in Washington DC, CNN reports.

The reason boils down to suspicion that he played a role in promoting falsehoods in court, in an attempt to see his former client, President Donald Trump, reelected in 2020.

The news outlet says an appeals court in DC decided Giuliani would be suspended from working as an attorney in the city "pending outcome" of his situation in New York.

Though Giuliani doesn't regularly practice law in court, the suspension is still likely a pretty big disappointment to the former Manhattan attorney and prominent political figure.

When the New York appellate court temporarily suspended Giuliani's law license in that state, it said the ruling was based on the fact that "there is uncontroverted evidence" Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

Giuliani's "conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law," the court wrote.

But the former New York City mayor argued following that ruling that his comments were not a threat to the public, telling Newsmax at the time: "I made all those statements -- not a single one of them led to a protest, a riot, an incident, an anything,"

"Obviously, those statements do not have the impact of creating danger," he said.

The New York appellate court wrote that Giuliani's "false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client."

The court said it gathered information from the former mayor's statements during news conferences, state legislative hearings and on TV appearances, radio broadcasts and podcasts, as well as in one court appearance.