Rubio to announce next campaign on April 13

WASHINGTON - Sen. Marco Rubio is set to kick off his next campaign April 13.



The first-term Republican from Florida did not explicitly declare himself a presidential candidate during an interview Monday on Fox News Channel, but instead suggested his 2016 plans would be announced in Miami in two weeks.



He says voters should tune in April 13.



Rubio for months has been assembling his political team, including donors who have helped previous presidential nominees collect tens of millions of dollars. Rubio's official campaign kickoff will formalize what has been expected for months.



But Rubio faces steep challenges to the nomination, including from his one-time mentor, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. Rubio could face as many as 20 other rivals for the GOP nomination.