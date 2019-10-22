65°
Royals beats Giants 7-2, even World Series

4 years 11 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, October 23 2014 Oct 23, 2014 October 23, 2014 8:12 AM October 23, 2014 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Ronald Blum

KANSAS CITY, Mo - Billy Butler hit a tiebreaking single, Salvador Perez and Omar Infante drove in two runs each with big hits in a five-run sixth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 Wednesday night to even the World Series at one game apiece.

A night after the Giants opened with a 7-1 victory for their seventh straight Series win, Gregor Blanco led off the game with a home run against hard-throwing rookie Yordano Ventura. Brandon Belt tied the score 2-all with an RBI double in the fourth.

Butler's single off Jean Machi drove in his second run of the night and put the Royals ahead 3-2. Perez lined a two-run double to the left-center wall for a three-run lead, and Infante homered into the left-field bullpen off Hunter Strickland.

Game 3 is Friday night in San Francisco.

