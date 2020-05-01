Rowdy Gaudet, long-time senior staff member, leaving Mayor's office

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rowdy Gaudet is leaving his position, Friday.

The Mayor says Gaudet originally resigned two months ago, but stayed on to help the Mayor manage the pandemic response. Gaudet has served as a part of the Mayor-President’s executive team since the start of her administration, and was one of her first hires.

“Rowdy has contributed a lot to the success of this administration since he joined in February 2017. I acknowledge his efforts and thank him for the unconditional commitment and dedication throughout the years. On behalf of everyone at City-Parish government, I would like to wish Rowdy the best of success in future challenges and endeavors,” said Broome.

His role will be filled by current Chief Service Officer Courtney Scott.