Rouses Markets announced as official supermarket sponsor for LSU athletics

BATON ROUGE - Rouses Markets has announced that the company has signed a sponsorship agreement with the LSU athletic department making the company the department's official grocery partner.

Rouses Markets has 63 locations across the Gulf Coast, including 52 in Louisiana, 10 in the Baton Rouge.

“We could not be more excited to team up with LSU,” says Donny Rouse, CEO. “We’re a Louisiana company and longtime loyal followers of LSU sports.”

Rouses Markets has also been named the official tailgate partner and will be the exclusive caterer for The Oaks at Patrick F Taylor. Officials say for every home game this season, one customer will win two tickets, a parking pass, and tailgate for 10 at The Oaks.

“Rouses Markets have become an important part of so many of our communities,” said LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. “We are excited to welcome this Louisiana-born company as an official partner at LSU Athletics.”