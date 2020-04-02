Rouses Market awards bonuses, other benefits to all store employees

Photo: Rouses Market

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana-based chain of grocery stores is demonstrating appreciation for employees who've worked on behalf of the public throughout one of the most challenging events in recent history.

As Rouses Market employees continued to show up at work and assist shoppers during a global pandemic, their efforts did not go unnoticed by management. This is why the chain's executives are awarding bonuses to thousands of hourly employees, accelerating quarterly bonuses to store managers and offering other benefits to employees.

The Advocate reports that the benefits will total $1 million as a way to say thank you to employees.

Rouses, like many supermarkets across the country, has seen a significant increase in business since stay-in-place mandates were issued and restaurants were ordered to suspend dine-in operations. The company announced in mid-March it needed more cashiers, stockers and cleaning crews to handle the increased business.

“I have never been more proud of our team than I am today,” said CEO Donny Rouse. “They have been absolutely remarkable in taking care of our customers during an incredible time of need.”

The company, which has been providing meals to employees during the breaks since the outbreak began, will also close on Easter and give its 7,000 team members a paid holiday.

It has also installed sneeze guards at all checkouts, began a more rigorous cleaning of stores and installed floor markers for customers to practice social distancing while in line.

Rouses further protects its team members and their immediate family by providing free access to Ochsner Anywhere Care, a telehealth program, regardless of whether or not they have health insurance. The company will provide this service, meaning there will be no charges or co-payments for telemedicine, urgent care, physician visits or therapy.