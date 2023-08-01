Roundabout in Sorrento reopens after 18-wheeler rolls over

SORRENTO - Deputies and road crews were able to upright a semi truck that blocked a roundabout in Ascension Parish Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office first reported the crash around 11 a.m., near the intersection of LA 22 and LA 70 in Sorrento, just south of I-10. It did not appear that anyone was badly hurt.