Roundabout in Sorrento reopens after 18-wheeler rolls over
SORRENTO - Deputies and road crews were able to upright a semi truck that blocked a roundabout in Ascension Parish Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office first reported the crash around 11 a.m., near the intersection of LA 22 and LA 70 in Sorrento, just south of I-10. It did not appear that anyone was badly hurt.
