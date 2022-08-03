Roughly 6,000 were without power in East Baton Rouge amid morning storms

BATON ROUGE - A little over 6,000 people were left without power amid storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning.

Major outings included the stretch from Greenwell Springs Road down Lobdell Avenue until Florida Boulevard, and from Florida Boulevard until Jefferson Highway.

Another major outage stretched along Perkins Road from Essen Lane until shortly before College Drive.

As of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, the number of reported outages dropped from an estimated 6,200 to approximately 980.