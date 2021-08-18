Roughly 40% of LSU students report being vaccinated

BATON ROUGE - Roughly 40 percent of LSU students are either partially or fully vaccinated for the coronavirus so far.

In a statement Wednesday, LSU said 15,354 students—nearly 50 percent of the student body—have reported their vaccination status to the university as of Aug. 18. Among those students, 12,967 said they are either partially or fully vaccinated.

Of the students living on campus, the school says 5,147 of 6,860 reporting so far have been fully or partially vaccinated.

The highest vaccination rate on campus was reported in the LSU Greek Community. Of the 3,180 Greek-associated students accounted for so far, 90 percent have reported being fully or partially vaccinated.