Roughly 15% of Louisiana's polling locations are still without power, officials say

BATON ROUGE - According to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, as of Saturday (Oct. 31) evening, 68 of Louisiana's 435 polling locations affected by Hurricane Zeta remain without power.

Ardoin said, via a news release, that restoration remains the most significant challenge to Election Day following Zeta's impact on the region.

"Our office is working with Entergy and other utility partners to restore power to polling locations. Polling locations without power restoration will receive generators to operate Election Day equipment," Ardoin said.

Please note the brief overview of impacted parishes listed below:

St. Tammany Parish:

All 64 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. No polling location changes are expected.

St. Bernard Parish:

All 10 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage, however, none of the ten currently have power. Power restoration is underway through utility partners. No polling location changes are expected.

Lafourche Parish:

37 out of 48 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Nine remaining locations have received the all-clear for damage, and power restoration is underway through utility partners.

Two polling locations have changes in Lafourche Parish :

Precinct 10/7 (Old Golden Meadow Settlement, S 20986 Hwy 1, Golden Meadow) and Precinct 10/9 (St. Joseph Church Recreation Center, 17980 West Main St. Galliano) will be moved to Precinct 10/8 (Golden Meadow Middle School, 630 S. Bayou Dr., Golden Meadow).

Terrebonne Parish:

46 out of 50 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Four remaining polling locations are without power, while power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Orleans Parish:

107 out of 124 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 17 remaining polling locations are without power, and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Jefferson Parish:

123 out of 144 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 21 remaining polling locations are without power and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Plaquemines Parish:

Five out of nine polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Four remaining polling locations are without power, and power restoration efforts are underway. One polling location could potentially be moved.

St. Charles Parish:

19 out of 24 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 21 remaining polling locations are without power and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Washington Parish:

All 27 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. No polling location changes are expected.