Rough second half leads to 31-24 Southern loss to McNeese

BATON ROUGE- After a hot start where Southern took a 21-10 halftime lead, the Jags gave up 21 Second half points and lost to McNeese. The team came out flat in the second half, and had way too many mistakes. Head Coach Jason Rollins wants his group to learn from this experience.

"Told him the truth that we are a good football team, but we have to clean up going forward. Penalties and a turnovers is a recipe for momentum killing," said Southern Head Coach Jason Rollins.

One positive for this game is the Jags, they got their starting quarterback back. ladarius Skelton threw for three touchdowns in the first half, he has to play a complete game like that if southern wants a chance to win the SWAC.