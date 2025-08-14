Rougarou celebrate TCL title at Raising Cane's

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Rougarou recently won the Texas Collegiate League championship (TCL), and celebrated the title at the original Raising Cane's on Highland Road in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman and Tiger players Ryan Theriot and Blair Barbier also joined the celebration at the restaurant Wednesday morning.

The Rougarou, a summer collegiate baseball team, had the third-best regular season in TCL history with a 37-10 record.