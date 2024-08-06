Roseland rape suspect who skipped trial now back in custody

AMITE— A Roseland man who skipped his rape trial last month is now back in custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Gerald Stevens, 55, failed to appear for his July 15 rape trial. He's accused of third degree rape in a case involving a child from 2021.

He was on the run for more than three weeks before he was located and arrested again. The Sheriff's Office did not say where he was located.