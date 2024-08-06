97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Roseland rape suspect who skipped trial now back in custody

2 hours 43 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2024 Aug 6, 2024 August 06, 2024 3:06 PM August 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

AMITE— A Roseland man who skipped his rape trial last month is now back in custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Gerald Stevens, 55, failed to appear for his July 15 rape trial. He's accused of third degree rape in a case involving a child from 2021.

Trending News

He was on the run for more than three weeks before he was located and arrested again. The Sheriff's Office did not say where he was located.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days