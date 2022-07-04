86°
Roseland man wanted for throwing chemicals on victim's face arrested
ROSELAND - A man who was wanted for pouring acid and other chemicals on a woman’s face was arrested by deputies early Sunday morning.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Jimmy Ballard was arrested at his Roseland home July 3.
Deputies previously said Ballard was wanted for pouring toxic chemicals on a woman’s face. Ballard also beat her, “causing major bruising to her body including a punctured lung,” deputies said.
Ballard was booked for one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of second-degree rape, three counts of violating a protective order, one count of false imprisonment, aggravated second-degree battery and four counts of failure to appear.
