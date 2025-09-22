Roseland business has stayed closed since explosion

ROSELAND - A month ago, an explosion at Smitty's Supply led to a fire that lasted nearly two weeks. While testing is still being done to determine if there are long-lasting effects of the explosion and chemical spill, a business owner near Smitty's says it could be months before she reopens her doors.

Lala's in Roseland sells a little bit of everything. The owner opened the thrift store four years ago. Lisha Delagueronnier sells hats, shoes, clothes, and more, but for a month, she hasn't sold anything.

A month after the Smitty's explosion, there are still signs of what happened, with soot still covering vehicles, homes, and parts of Delagueronnier's shop.

"The stuff on the ground was just black," Delagueronnier said.

Before the explosion, more than 7,000 vehicles a day passed by on U.S. 51, according to the Highway Department, but she says that these days she sees fewer cars than ever.

On the exterior walls, a faint black color is stained on the exterior purple paint, and cleaning it hasn't helped.

"I tried to get it pressure-washed, and we're still stuck with the black everywhere," Delagueronnier said.