Rose Bowl stadium will be at 100% capacity when LSU travels to California to start football season

PASADENA, California - California started to fully reopen Tuesday and with it, announced there will be no capacity restrictions when LSU travels there for the season opener against UCLA.

The Tigers start the season on the road against UCLA on Saturday, September 4, at the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl will be “at full seating capacity,” the university announced.

UCLA will use mobile ticketing for all home games.